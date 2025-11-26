Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Mussa Azzan Zungu, Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, and his accompanying delegation at the Council headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance and activate parliamentary diplomacy between both sides through exchange of visits and closer coordination and consultation on various matters, in a way that supports existing cooperation between the UAE and Tanzania.

Both sides affirmed that the leaderships and governments of the two countries are keen to advance bilateral relations in all fields to achieve the aspirations and interests of the two friendly peoples.