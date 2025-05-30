Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Fredrik Floren, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi and attended by Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, FNC member, emphasised the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting the UAE’s national strategies and advancing its global partnerships.

The discussions covered prospects for strengthening cooperation in key areas such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, investment in startups, and renewable energy.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, stressing the importance of political and diplomatic solutions to address current global challenges.

Dr. Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to a path of sustainable development that benefits both the region and its people.

Ambassador Floren expressed Sweden’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with the UAE across multiple sectors.

He also praised the UAE’s open policy and its success in building strategic regional and international partnerships.