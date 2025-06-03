DUBAI - The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), which is anchored by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), reported a year of strategic growth in 2024, including over US$1.65 billion in capital commitments and support for more than 190 portfolio companies.

The figures were released during the Fund's Annual General Meeting, where the Board of Directors reported progress across its investment mandate. The Fund supported over 190 portfolio companies through both direct investments and 12 Fund of Funds initiatives, which aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The Fund said these efforts reinforced its role in advancing technology, talent, and venture capital in the region.

Khalfan Belhoul, DFDF Board of Directors Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said, “These achievements underscore the central role that the Dubai Future District Fund plays in driving the growth of Dubai’s digital economy – one that thrives on innovation and leverages the latest future technologies across key sectors.”

“Innovation thrives not in isolation, but within inclusive, connected communities,” said Arif Amiri, DFDF Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. “As the Fund continues to position Dubai as a global pioneer for innovation, we are more committed than ever to cultivating collaboration with partners globally who are also committed to driving future economic growth.”

In 2024, DFDF went beyond its core investment activities to showcase how venture capital can serve as a conduit for public-private collaboration and scalable innovation. The Fund published value creation case studies in partnership with key institutions across sectors – spotlighting its growing role as a strategic enabler.

With the UAE’s announcement of 2025 as the Year of the Community, DFDF outlined a renewed commitment to building stronger bridges across the innovation landscape – between founders and funders, startups and regulators, and the region and global markets.