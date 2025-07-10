Bahrain has attracted more than $250 million in investment from UK-based companies in the past three years (2022-2024) spanning key sectors, including financial services, ICT, education and tourism.

According to the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), this milestone achievement underscores the country’s growing appeal as a strategic investment destination and highlights the strengthening economic ties between Bahrain and the UK.

This was revealed during a visit to the UK aimed at showcasing Bahrain’s investment opportunities to British businesses and investors.

Led by Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain EDB chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, the delegation features senior officials from the national investment promotion agency engaging in meetings in London with potential investors and participating in curated events focused on trends in manufacturing and logistics over five days from Monday to Friday.

Ms Al Khulaif said: “Bahrain has long cultivated strong global partnerships, with a focus on economic co-operation and trade. The inclusion of the United Kingdom in the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, along with the recent signing of the Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP2) with Bahrain in June 2025, will support economic growth and job creation in both countries marking a significant milestone – deepening our collaboration across security, economic integration, and technological innovation.”

She added: “Bahrain remains a trusted gateway for UK companies seeking growth in the Middle East, backed by a business-friendly environment, agile regulation, and high-growth sectors. The increased confidence from UK investors is a testament to our enduring partnership, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

During the visit, the Bahrain EDB, in collaboration with the Financial Times, will curate two panel discussions about ‘Shaping the Next Generation of Manufacturing and Logistics Hubs’.

Both sessions will explore global shifts in tariffs, supply chains, technology and sustainability, emphasising how companies are re-evaluating and relocating manufacturing and logistics hubs to optimise resources and market responsiveness.

Bahrain’s longstanding relationship with the UK continues to deepen across multiple priority sectors. The two nations recently signed a second Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP2) involving over £2 billion in investment from the Bahraini private sector, targeting carbon reduction and sustainable development projects.

Bilateral non-oil trade saw a significant growth of 45 per cent in 2024, reaching $645m compared to $443m in 2023. Prominent UK companies operating in Bahrain include Standard Chartered, HSBC, Howden, Deloitte, EY, Reckitt Benckiser, PwC, the University of Strathclyde, and Conexus Resources Group.

