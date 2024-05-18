COTONOU - Aligning with the UAE’s commitment to strengthen economic cooperation and partnerships across the African continent, an official business delegation visit was organised to Benin between 13–17 May 2024.

The mission was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

During the visit, the UAE delegation, led by Humaid Mohamed Bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, conducted several high-level meetings with ministers, senior officials, and key business leaders in Benin.

During the meetings, opportunities to enhance trade and investment ties between the UAE and Benin were discussed across different fields, including artificial intelligence, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, as well as energy and metals.

The UAE delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FCCI, Edge Group and E20.