HRtech Ogram has secured a funding round led by Oraseya Capital, the venture capital arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), according to a press release.

The platform will use the proceeds of the funding round to scale up its operations in Saudi Arabia, where there is increasing demand in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The fundraising aligns with Ogram’s objectives to enhance the lives of workers by making flexible work the way businesses staff their operations.

The transaction marks Oraseya’s second investment in Ogram, anchoring their confidence in the company’s vision and growth potential in the Kingdom.

Other key investors include Aditum Investment Management and Everywhere VC.

As Ogram plans to enter the Saudi market, it is projecting a 150% year-on-year (YoY) growth in man hours for 2024.

Shafiq Khartabil, Co-Founder and CEO of Ogram, said: “We are excited to secure this expansion round with such esteemed investors, which reflects the strong demand we are witnessing in the retail and hospitality sectors.”

"The funding will not only fuel our expansion into KSA but also drive us towards achieving profitability this year," Khartabil added.

Julien Plouzeau, Senior Partner at Oraseya Capital, indicated: “Ogram’s achievements in the UAE and Greece give us great confidence in their potential to replicate this growth in the KSA market.”

Looking forward, Ogram plans to secure Series B funding and potential M&A activities in the fourth quarter (Q4).

