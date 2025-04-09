ADNEC Group has announced that the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates has expanded to focus on 12 strategic sectors, driving the growth of existing industries and unlocking opportunities for future development.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and ADNEC Group, Make it in the Emirates underscores the UAE’s commitment to developing a thriving and competitive industrial sector driven by the latest technological advancements.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is set to be the largest in its history covering 50,000 square metres of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and feature a record number of exhibiting brands, companies, startups, and entrepreneurs. As a key initiative in achieving the objectives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) strategy, Operation 300bn, this edition will highlight the strategic role of advanced technologies, production localisation, and cross-country partnerships in shaping the future of manufacturing in the UAE.

With a significant leap in both size and procurement commitments, this year’s expanded edition will include a Food, Beverage & Agricultural Tech sector, showcasing innovations that drive sustainable food production, precision agriculture, and advanced agri-tech solutions to enhance food security.

Additionally, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Tech sector will highlight state-of-the-art research, biotech advancements, and digital healthcare solutions that are transforming the medical field. Meanwhile, Ship, Maritime & Boat Manufacturing sector will emphasise Emirati excellence in vessel construction, marine engineering, and cutting-edge maritime technologies.

The Metals & Fabrication sector will feature advancements in metalworking processes, precision manufacturing, and industrial applications that drive efficiency and sustainability. The Handicrafts sector will celebrate cultural heritage by blending artisanal craftsmanship with modern applications, showcasing how traditional skills can be integrated into contemporary industries. The Advanced Manufacturing, AI & Industry 4.0 sector will explore automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart factory solutions that define the future of manufacturing.

The event will also have a Chemicals, Plastics & Sustainable Materials sector, focusing on eco-friendly innovations, circular economy solutions, and advanced materials for various industries. The Hydrogen sector will drive discussions on the role of green hydrogen, sustainable fuel alternatives, and industrial applications of clean energy in the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.

Further strengthening the industrial landscape, the Electrical Equipment & Electronics sector will feature innovations in next-generation electronics, power systems, and essential components that fuel digital transformation. The Machinery & Equipment sector will showcase high-performance industrial machinery, automation technologies, and infrastructure solutions designed to enhance productivity across sectors.

The Construction & Materials sector will present advancements in sustainable building materials, smart construction solutions and innovations shaping modern infrastructure. Lastly, the Aerospace, Automobile & Defence sector will spotlight breakthroughs in aerospace technology, electric and autonomous vehicle development, and the latest defence innovations.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will serve as a global convening platform, fostering investment, collaboration, and industrial partnerships. It underscores the UAE’s ambition to develop a resilient, high-tech and globally competitive industrial ecosystem that contributes to economic diversification and sustainable development.