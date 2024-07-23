Energy transition platform Jakson Green has secured a credit facility of 2.96 billion Indian rupees ($35.4 million) from First Abu Dhabi Bank (Mumbai).

The company said the financing will fuel its global expansion, with Uzbekistan serving as the first beneficiary for its upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage project. Located in Bukhara, the project includes the construction and operation of a 250 MW solar power plant with an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) of 63 MW/126 MWh.

With its international headquarters in Dubai, the company said it is also looking to expand in the Middle East, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Europe.

Jakson Green is the renewable energy arm of the India-based Jakson Group, specialising in the operations and maintenance (O&M) of new energy assets, utility-scale storage, waste-to-energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com