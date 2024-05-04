RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal order stating that the title "His Excellency" will no longer be granted to any senior officials who have committed crimes of treason, corruption, or have breached the integrity of the public office.



The decree mandates the withdrawal of this title from ministerial-level officials or those equivalent in seniority who have been found guilty by a judicial decision or those who have settled their cases out of court.



Additionally, the order includes the withdrawal of any benefits associated with their former ranks and the revocation of any medals they have received.



This decision underscores the accountability and high standards expected of those in such prestigious positions while it aims to uphold the integrity and dignity of these high offices.

