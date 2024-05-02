RIYADH — The Saudi Council of Universities Affairs issued a decision to open admission for government secondary school graduates in universities across all regions of Saudi Arabia, effective from the next academic year 1446.



The council stated that the prerequisite to limit the admission to students from the administrative region to which the university is affiliated will no longer be applicable.



The council’s decision aims to enable male and female students to search for the appropriate academic paths for them, and to provide opportunities for fair competition for university seats in all government universities throughout Saudi Arabia.



This decision comes within the system of revised decisions and legislation that the council is working on to approve in coordination with universities, in order to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capacity Development Program

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).