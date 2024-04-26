PHOTO
ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates decided to waive all traffic violations incurred by citizens of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman from 2018 to 2023.
UAE announces decision
PHOTO
ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates decided to waive all traffic violations incurred by citizens of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman from 2018 to 2023.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.