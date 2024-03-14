RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced on Wednesday the launch of a job mobility service between government entities through the Masar platform. This service aimed to enhance the investment in human capital and streamline internal and external transfer procedures among the government entities.



In a statement on its X platform, the ministry said that the range of services offered includes direct transfer, direct transfer with promotion, transfer by announcement, and transfer by announcement with promotion. The government employees can also access transfer announcements and submit applications, provided they meet the specified conditions and regulations for transfer operations.



The new service allows employees who hold professions on the general employee ladder in government entities to view transfer announcements and apply for them after fulfilling the conditions and controls governing transfer operations. It also allows the human resources specialist in these entities to manage transfer operations.



The service aims to contribute to enhancing investment in human capital, enabling government agencies to employ internally, developing and facilitating internal and external transfer procedures between government agencies, governing the entire transfer process of all kinds, and enabling human resources employees in government entities to meet the requirements from within the government sector.



The ministry explained that the service targets those currently employed in the general employee ladder and that the entity can place an advertisement for its vacant professions through the job transfer service via the Masar platform. The employee can also be transferred after the approval of his employer and the suitability of his experience and academic qualifications for the profession he is transferred to in accordance with the classification rules. The job transfer service is available for jobs in the ranks of 13 and below and does not include transfer of jobs in the ranks of 14 and 15.



It is noteworthy that Masar is a national platform that provides a package of electronic services that support and enhance government entities to develop their human resources with the aim of refining and developing the capabilities of government employees, and also facilitates the process of linking government entities.

