Doha, Qatar: Qatar is one of the largest investors in Jordan and Qatari investments include various sectors such as real estate, tourism, banking, healthcare, energy, and oil derivatives, said an official.

The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a meeting with a delegation of Jordanian manufacturers yesterday at Chamber's headquarters. The meeting discussed means to enhance cooperation between both entities, and the investment climate, and opportunities available in both counties . The meeting also explored cooperation between companies from both sides in various sectors such as food processing, agriculture and livestock, plastic and rubber industries, timber, and furniture, clothing, construction, chemicals, paper and carton, and packaging.

Addressing the meeting, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, QC Second Vice-Chairman praised developed relations between both countries at all sectors and levels, stressing their common desire to further develop these relations to higher levels across all sectors.

Al Athba stressed the significance of enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and noted that it will contribute to developing the bilateral trade exchange, which reached QR746m last year compared with QR660m in 2020, an increase of 13 percent.

“There are many Jordanian companies operating in Qatar, whether in full capital or with Qatari partners, in sectors like trading, contracting, construction, interior design, maintenance, events, real estate brokerage, services, education, carpentry, prefabricated kitchens and others,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of activating the business council and intensifying mutual visits between business delegations from both sides, calling Jordanian companies to take advantage of the investment climate in Qatar and incentives offered for foreign investors.

Al Athba also highlighted that Qatar attached the industrial sector a great importance, pointing out that it offers a host of incentives such as the allocation of lands, the exemption of custom duties on imported machinery, equipment and raw materials, and the exemption of income tax for duration up to ten years, as well as the provision of electricity at reasonable prices.

‘Qatar owns a world-class infrastructure, leading economic legislation and a variety of incentives and opportunities in almost all sectors, especially in free and logistic zones,’ he added. He also asserted that Chamber encourages Qatari investors to explore opportunities galore in Jordan and enhance cooperation with their counterparts.

For his part, Eng. Fathi Al Jaghbir, Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, commended the fraternal relations between both countries, praising the development of the Qatar industry sector.

Al Jaghbir underscored the significance of bolstering cooperation between both side in industry and streamlining procedures of exporting manufactured products between both countries. He proposed holding a joint business forum between businessmen and manufacturers in Amman to explore new horizons of cooperation and investment opportunities available in the industrial sector.

QC board member and Chairman of Industry Committee Abdulrahman Al Ansari, emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between both parties in industrial fields, noting that Qatar is characterised by the provision of raw materials in petrochemical and energy sector which driven the growth in petrochemical industries. He assured the Qatari side’s preparedness to examine opportunities available in Jordan in industry sector to establish joint venture whether in Qatar or in Jordan.

The meeting was also attended by QC board member Shaheen Al Mohannadi, along with a number of Qatari businessmen and manufacturers.

