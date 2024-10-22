Muscat – Dakhliyah took a major step to improve its transport infrastructure and boost tourism with the signing of investment agreements worth over RO7mn on Monday. Among the key projects is development of a modern transport hub in Nizwa, aimed at enhancing both commercial and tourist movement throughout the governorate.

The agreements were signed under the patronage of H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and are part of a broader strategy to promote economic growth and improve commercial services in the governorate. The agreements aim to foster public-private partnerships, attract investments and create job opportunities for citizens.

The new public transport station, to be located in Nizwa’s Farq area, will serve as a key infrastructure project combining a bus and taxi station, two business centres, a commercial centre and a secondary station for local transport. The station’s design will blend modern functionality with traditional architectural elements, contributing to the area’s unique character.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, highlighted the project’s potential to enhance the governorate’s infrastructure, boost tourism and improve the overall quality of life for residents. He emphasised the government’s focus on strengthening the visitor experience and creating year-round tourism opportunities.

At the signing, Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, stated, “Through this agreement, we aim to enhance collaboration between Mwasalat, local authorities in Dakhliyah and the private sector to utilise our technical expertise in strategic projects.” Mwasalat will manage the transport station, offering sustainable and safe transport services that connect Dakhliyah with other governorates and support economic development.

The transport hub is expected to operate intercity bus routes in partnership with local operators, improving connectivity and facilitating more efficient movement of tourists and goods.

In addition to the transport hub, the agreements include leasing of sites for advertising platforms in key locations across the wilayats of Nizwa, Samail, Al Hamra, Manah, Adam, Bidbid, Izki, Jabal Akhdar and Bahla for a duration of five years.

Governor Hajri also stressed the importance of tapping into Dakhliyah’s cultural and geographical diversity to create an appealing environment for investment and innovation in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

RO15mn for road infrastructure

﻿Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology signed two agreements for road infrastructure development worth nearly RO15mn on Monday.

The first agreement is for completion of the Saih Qatna Road project in Jabal Akhdar at a cost of RO4mn, while the second agreement involves restoration of the Bidbid-Nizwa Road at an estimated cost of RO10.5mn.

The agreements were formalised by H E Mawali with CEOs of implementing companies.

On the occasion, H E Mawali highlighted the fact that these agreements are a result of cooperative efforts involving the Governorate of Dakhliyah, Oman Investment Authority and his ministry.

