Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said that the directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the inauguration of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council, focused on building a strong, diversified economy capable of facing all challenges, innovation and making change.

In an interview with Qatar TV yesterday, the Prime Minister said that after the completion of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projects, it is time to benefit from all the state’s investments.

“We are now working on developing policies to make Qatar attractive to foreign investment and adopt development in the economy,” he said.

“We are not satisfied with many of the government services and facilities and we are working hard to improve them. We are working to prepare the next generation by developing the educational system to deal with the industrial revolution and artificial intelligence.”

He said that the health system is one of the best systems, "and we hope to improve the health services, while opening the way for investment opportunities for the private sector."

To a question about constitutional amendments, the Prime Minister said, “The principle that we have been entrusted with by H H the Amir is justice, and all people are equal in rights and duties and before the law.”

He said that there can be no law that discriminates between one class and another, as they are all citizens and the laws will follow the constitution after it is passed.

“The state took the step of electing two-thirds of the members of the Shura Council in 2021, despite the many opinions opposing this decision, but H H the Amir insisted on implementing the constitution.”

The Prime Minister said that the state will not take any action that is not in the interest of the citizen because the interest of the citizen is above all else.

He said that the issue was carefully studied with the help of experts and opinion makers, and what was formulated will serve the next stage.

“The main starting point for the constitutional amendments includes preserving national unity, unity among citizens, equal citizenship in rights and duties, and emphasizing the rule of law,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that there is no legal age barrier for Shura Council members, and this will open the way for young people. The constitution will serve the next stage in the best way and at the best level.

The Prime Minister said that the conditions for a member are that he must be experienced and competent and that he must take into account the public interest in his decisions. He said that the powers of the Shura Council were not affected by the constitutional amendment and H H the Amir was keen on this matter.

“H H the Amir was keen on the issue of a popular referendum with the largest possible participation. The elections were “good for the people of Qatar” and this was addressed and confronted with complete transparency as we are accustomed to.”

Speaking about Qatar’s mediation, the Prime Minister said that Qatar’s role in mediation is not new, given the data and relations with all parties.

“For us in Qatar, the issue of mediation is a necessity, not a luxury. - Qatar has built a reliable record of being a reliable mediator between all parties. - The position of the State of Qatar in the international arena is honourable and makes every Qatari proud,” he added.

The Prime Minister said: “We have been working on mediation in the Gaza issue for more than a year, but unfortunately the agreement requires two parties.”

He added: “We made several extensive contacts with the Lebanese side and explained to them Qatar’s position, which is to stop the war in Lebanon. Lebanon’s major crisis is the war that resulted in the displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese, not the presidency.”

The Prime Minister said: “Whoever works to stop the bloodshed of our brothers in Palestine, we ask Allah to grant them success. We will not be exhausted as long as there is an expectation of results.”

“We succeeded last November through a liberation and ceasefire deal, and unfortunately this was not completed. However, we insisted on continuing to make another deal,” he added.

The Prime Minister said: “We have a noble goal, which is to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people. What is happening in Gaza cannot be accepted by any honest person.”

He said that Qatar does not accept that attacks or wars be launched from Al Udeid Air Base against countries in the region or outside it.

The Prime Minister said the relationship with the United States is a strategic partnership and is characterized by cooperation at multiple levels, with the emphasis that each party enjoys full sovereignty, and neither interferes in the affairs of the other.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

