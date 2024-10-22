Muscat: A session of political consultations was held here today between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Poland.

The Omani side was headed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, while the Polish side was headed by Andrzej Szejna, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

During the session, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them. They also touched on several regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Robert Rostek, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Sultanate of Oman and several officials from both sides.

