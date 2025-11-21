UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, met today to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

His Highness welcomed the Finnish President, who is on an official visit to the UAE, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, expressing his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Finland and its people.

The two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Finland, with a focus on key development sectors including the economy, trade, education, technology, space, and innovation.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their shared commitment to supporting global efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s keenness to build on the progress achieved in its relations with Finland, particularly in sectors considered to be shared development priorities.

He expressed hope that the visit of the Finnish President would lead to new opportunities for growth and prosperity, especially as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

His Highness added that the launch of negotiations on a free trade agreement and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the European Union marks a key milestone in strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the UAE and Finland.

President Alexander Stubb thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and hospitality, affirming Finland’s interest in expanding its economic and trade cooperation with the UAE in areas that support lasting development. He noted the ongoing advancement in the bilateral relationship.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding UAE–Finland ties and exploring opportunities to advance the ambitions of their peoples for progress and prosperity, while contributing to global growth and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.