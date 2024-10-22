Muscat: Oman made significant strides in enhancing its agriculture and fisheries sectors in 2023, with a total investment of $890.669 million, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources. These investments align with the government’s broader strategy to achieve food security and support economic diversification as outlined in Vision 2040.

The red meat sector saw substantial development, with two major projects starting operations. In North Al Sharqiyah, a $44.2 million investment was made, with an annual production target of 30,000 tonnes of red meat. In Muscat, another project led the sector with the largest investment of $389.6 million, set to produce 22,000 tonnes of red meat per year.

Feed production also witnessed robust investments in 2023. In Ibri, Al Dhahirah, $44.2 million was invested in a feed production facility with an annual output of 150,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, in Barka, South Al Batinah, $15.6 million was allocated to establish a facility producing 60,000 tonnes of feed annually.

Oman’s poultry production sector received significant attention. Investments in Al Dakhiliyah included $10.4 million to produce 10,000 tonnes of poultry feed each year, while $5.2 million was allocated to a project in South Al Sharqiyah.

The concentrated feed production sector also experienced notable development. In North Al Batinah, a $44.2 million investment aims to produce 3,200 tonnes of concentrated feed annually. In Al Dhahirah, $51.9 million was invested to produce 4,500 tonnes of feed, while in Al Dakhiliyah, $1.6 million was allocated for a project producing 600 tonnes per year.

The fisheries sector also saw significant progress. In 2023, the Ministry completed eight reports assessing fish storage facilities in key coastal regions, including Al Khaburah, Al Musannah, Al Suwaiq, Saham, Sohar, Liwa, and Shinas. These assessments ensure the efficiency and safety of Oman’s fish supply chain, adhering to both local and international standards.

Additionally, on August 20, the Ministry launched the Acila vessel, a state-of-the-art fishing boat equipped for a wide range of activities, including large and small surface fishing, as well as deep-sea operations. This new vessel is expected to significantly boost Oman’s fisheries production capabilities and further enhance its contribution to the national economy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

