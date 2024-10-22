Nizwa: Investment contracts worth more than OMR7 million were signed on Monday with a number of companies in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The contracts will generate an investment return of more than OMR2.7 million.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The signing of the contracts was aimed at boosting economic growth and commercial services in the wilayats of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

It was a step forward in a vision to activate partnership between the government and the private sectors, attract investments, provide employment opportunities for Omani citizens and enhance the local content.

The investment contracts were signed by Sheikh Hilal Said Al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah.

The contracts provide for the development of the central public transport station in the Wilayat of Nizwa and the leasing of properties along the main road, internal streets and public places in the governorates Wilayats of Nizwa, Samayil, Al Hamra, Manah, Adam, Bidbid, Izki, Al Jabal Al Akhdar and Bahla in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

In addition, the contracts deal with the installation and operation of advertising dashboards (printed and electronic) for a period of 5 years.

