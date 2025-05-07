RIYADH — The number of patent applications filed with the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority (SAIP) increased by approximately 8,029 in 2024, representing a growth rate of 13.33% compared to 2023, according to the 2024 Intellectual Property Information Statistical Report, which reviews the most prominent indicators in the field of intellectual property.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the performance of several sub-indicators for applicants, the most prominent trends and technical fields, and indicators for measuring national context activity.

It also indicates unprecedented numbers in the most prominent areas of intellectual property, with individual applicants recording a significant presence, which boosted the number of applications filed by 62%.

SAIP received approximately 4,921 patent applications filed from outside Saudi Arabia, a 15% increase, while filed design applications also registered an 8.75% growth.

Trademark registration applications exceeded previous levels by 15.72%, and SAIP witnessed a 63.15% growth in applications submitted for voluntary registration of copyright works.

Regarding patents, SAIP issued approximately 4,355 patent documents in 2024, in addition to 1,578 design certificates.

SAIP seeks to regulate intellectual property rights, protect owners' rights in various fields, and raise awareness of the importance of this specialty.

It also registered approximately 1,504 voluntary registration certificates for copyright works, in addition to 31,834 trademarks, reinforcing SAIP's ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of examination processes and expedite decision-making procedures with the aim of achieving excellence in intellectual property operations.

SAIP called on all interested parties to view the report via the Intellectual Property Information Center page on its official website. The report provides analysis and supporting data to understand the most prominent patterns of innovative activity, to support the decision-making process, and to provide a comprehensive vision for researchers, practitioners, and stakeholders in the field of intellectual property.



