Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a MoU with Para, a leader in digitally-enabled building design and operational performance and a member of Sidara, a global collaborative of leading architecture, design, engineering, and consulting firms.

Together, Schneider Electric and Para will enable smarter, more efficient, and future-ready commercial buildings that drive lasting value for customers.

The collaboration will initially focus on high-potential and growth regions including the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom – markets where smart building demand is surging, said Schneider Electric in its statement.

Providing accelerated efficiency solutions to increase sustainability in the built environment is of globally vital importance as buildings consume about 30% of the world's energy and account for almost 40% of annual CO2 emissions, it stated.

According to statistics released by global economic advisory firm, Oxford Economics and global AI-led professional services firm, Guidehouse, the Smart Buildings market segment is expected to reach around 160 billion euros by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth forecast of 10% since 2025, reflecting a surge in demand for solutions that merge digital innovation with operational performance.

Responding to this critical demand, the agreement will provide a market-ready integrated solution - bringing together Para’s digital twin technology Para OS and its strategic digital advisory services, and Schneider Electric’s building segment portfolio, spanning the commercial, healthcare, and airports domains.

Bringing to market a one-of-a-kind solution that seamlessly integrates smart building strategy, design, engineering, and implementation, the partnership will bridge the gap between vision and execution and deliver smarter, more efficient, and future-ready buildings, said the statement.

In a market crowded with competing, complex, proprietary technological solutions, Para’s digital advisory helps clients cut through the noise, prioritise their needs, and build a clear, actionable strategy.

That strategy is then brought to life through the combined strengths of Schneider Electric’s automation and energy management expertise in combination with Para's advanced software capabilities, thereby reducing complexity, increasing speed of implementation, and negating compatibility issues, it stated.

The innovative solution combines Para’s digital advisory and ‘single pane of glass’ platform, Para OS, a unified digital twin and interface enabling Building Information Modeling (BIM) in operations, with Schneider Electric’s building automation and digital technologies expertise, including its EcoStruxure Power and Building platform.

Enabling a seamless pathway to smarter, more efficient, and future-ready commercial buildings, the integration aims to simplify technology choices, reduce deployment risks, and accelerate business outcomes to achieve long-term value, said the statement.

The combination of PARA’s and Schneider Electric’s solutions is already proven – delivering lower energy usage and lower costs as well as lower carbon footprints within strategic buildings around the world.

The integrated solution has already been demonstrated at Sidara’s London-based headquarters at 150 Holborn, as well as Schneider Electric’s global headquarters in Dubai.

The strategic deal was signed by Walid Sheta, the Zone President for the Middle East and Africa, at Schneider Electric, and Faysal Shair, the Partner and Director of Digital Solutions at Dar (the founding member of Sidara) in the presence of senior officials.

"By uniting the unique expertise of Schneider Electric and Para, we are creating a powerful, market-ready solution to accelerate the digital transformation of buildings. This collaboration simplifies the entire process, from initial design to long-term operation," said Walid Sheta, the Zone President for the Middle East and Africa, at Schneider Electric, after signing the agreement with Faysal Shair, the Partner and Director of Digital Solutions at Dar (the founding member of Sidara) in the presence of senior officials.

"Building on our proven success at landmark projects like 150 Holborn and our new Dubai HQ, The Nest, we are perfectly positioned to scale this offering across key markets and deliver the future of smart building efficiency to our customers," he stated.

On the key tieup, Shair said: "We are excited to build on our ongoing partnership with Schneider Electric, to simplify complex processes and fast-track the adoption of smart, data-driven buildings."

"Bringing Para’s digital advisory and digital twin innovation capability together with Schneider Electric’s deep-rooted operational expertise will deliver a quickly implementable solution, that is tailored to our customers’ needs," he added.

