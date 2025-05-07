ne’ma- the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative- has launched the country’s first National Baseline Study to measure actual food loss and waste.

This first-of-its-kind study, which involves 3,000 participants, marks a pivotal milestone in national efforts to halve food loss and waste by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.3. The pioneering 18-month study will measure actual food loss and waste across the entire food value chain, through the participation of households, businesses, and public sector entities, across all seven Emirates. The study’s findings will be unveiled by ne’ma during the first half of 2026.

Insights from the study will be used to establish national food loss and food waste indices and inform evidence-based intervention strategies. The study also lays the foundation for systemic change and strengthens national efforts to ensure food security and sustainability.

The study is the result of a coordinated national effort, bringing together strategic partners including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Tadweer Group, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), and Aldar, with additional support from the local municipalities and authorities, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) and local statistics centres across the UAE.

Following extensive preparation and stakeholder engagement since September 2024, the UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study is now underway. Spanning 18 months, this nationwide effort invites the active participation of households and the private and public sectors to help identify where food loss and waste occur the most and why, so the right interventions can be designed to tackle the issue.

A key milestone in this journey will take place during September 2025, in a focused two-week data collection field survey coupled with actual measurement of food waste at the household level. Participants across all seven Emirates will take part in shaping a more sustainable future by contributing valuable insights & data on how food is lost and wasted.

The data gathered will be rigorously analysed to develop national food loss and waste indices, which will create a clear baseline that reflects where the UAE stands today so that we can monitor our food loss and waste reduction progress.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma Committee Secretary General, said, “Tackling food loss and waste requires national collaboration, and alignment to create a unified approach and methodology for measuring actual food waste across the supply chain. Through the UAE’s first National Baseline Study, ne’ma is engaging public, private sector, and community members in building an accurate, data-driven picture of where and how food is lost or wasted. This will enable the UAE to track progress against reduction targets.”

“The evidence-based solutions will empower households and businesses to adopt best practices, support systemic solutions across the value chain, and drive the shift toward a more sustainable, circular economy. The Baseline Study supports the UAE in building capacity so that we can achieve the target of halving food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030. We are thrilled to see the strong engagement and participation of the private and public sectors in the study,” Al Nuwais concluded.

Dr. Essam Sharaf Al Hashmi, Director of the Office of Special Studies, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), affirmed that the launch of this study marks a key milestone in strengthening community awareness of the importance of reducing food loss and waste. He said, “In line with its pivotal role in promoting food sustainability, ADAFSA is leading dedicated efforts to highlight the challenges of food loss and waste. In collaboration with ne'ma, we are uniting households, the private sector, and government entities to achieve a shared goal—protecting vital resources and ensuring a more sustainable and resilient future for all. This initiative reflects our strong commitment to raising awareness and engaging all stakeholders in addressing the environmental and economic challenges posed by food loss and waste.”

Manal Obaid Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, representing Dubai Municipality at the launch, said, “Local leadership is essential to achieving national sustainability goals. Dubai Municipality is committed to driving change at the community level, and the UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study provides the knowledge and tools needed to turn ambition into measurable action across all seven Emirates. This effort aligns with the municipality's efforts to enhance waste management, reduce landfill use, and build smarter, more sustainable cities that support the UAE’s 2030 goals.”

Abdulwahid Jumaa Freish, Executive Director of Communication and Awareness, Tadweer Group, said, “Tadweer Group is proud to support ne’ma and the UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study, which unites stakeholders across the food value chain to better understand the scale and impact of food loss and waste. This pioneering initiative complements our commitment to transforming waste into valuable resources and driving circular economy solutions. By leveraging the insights from this study, we can strengthen our strategies to divert organic waste from landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and unlock new opportunities for reuse, recovery, and resource efficiency across the nation."

Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach, Aldar Properties, said, “Aldar recognises the importance of data to support meaningful action and change. Since 2023, we have been working closely with Tadweer and ne’ma to build infrastructure and solutions to tackle all forms of waste, including food waste, with a shared ambition to divert 90 percent of waste from landfills. Food waste is a complex challenge that requires long-term behavioural change, something Aldar and ne’ma are committed to addressing. By contributing to the UAE’s Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study, we are helping to generate critical insights that will empower communities across the UAE to take data-informed action and support the country in reaching its 2030 food loss and waste reduction targets.”

The UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study’s final report will be shared nationally and internationally, contributing to global knowledge sharing on food loss and waste reduction. In doing so, the UAE reinforces its leadership in advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promoting sustainable food systems nationally and worldwide.