Tunis: "The reported tourist investment intentions up to April 10, 2025, estimated at TND 750 million, include Qatari investments, National Office of Tunisian Tourism (ONTT) Director-General Mohamed Mehdi Haloui stated, specifying that these (Qatari) investments will be achieved in the Tabarka region.

Speaking in an interview with TAP's TV studio, Haloui announced that "a portfolio worth over TND 550 million had already been examined by the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA), adding that by the end of 2025, forecasts expect investment intentions to exceed TND 1 billion, "as we are also expecting other Arab investment intentions to be reported."

"In 2024, local and foreign investment intentions in the tourism sector had reached over TND 900 million," he recalled, considering that "this indicator (investment intentions) is of great importance as it shows the return of the investors' confidence in the Tunisian tourism sector."

Answering a question on alternative tourism, the official affirmed that small investments in alternative tourism contribute to the achievement of an integrated development, by allowing, notably young people and categories with a low financial means, to invest in the tourist sector.

"This year, alternative tourism has seen an increase compared to last year. This can be perceived in the rise in the number of prior authorisations, despite the low value of investments," he said.

The official furtler announced that draft specifications governing tourist accommodation had been drawn up.

These drafts will be sent to the various relevant ministries for consultation before being submitted to the Prime Minister for adoption.

The revision of the specifications is a necessity in order to simplify the procedures for opening tourist accommodation and to enable young people with limited financial capacity to set up their own projects,

Haloui considered, adding that this revision will also enable unregistered guest houses operating illegally (numbering around 2,000) to regularise their situation.

In the same regard, he recalled the advantages granted to young promoters wishing to make tourism investments in the regional development zones (21 governorates except those of Nabeul, Monastir and Greater Tunis), who can benefit from a bonus of 15% of the investment value or 30% of the investment value, in addition to other tax and customs exemptions, as well as appropriate training.

After an absence in 2022, Tunisia featured in 2023 in the international report of the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) carried out by the Financial Times on foreign tourist investments, with 6 international projects, worth an investment of TND150 million, concluded Haloui.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).