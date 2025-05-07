KUWAIT: Kuwait's Jazeera Airways announced, Wednesday profits worth KD 4.7 million (about USD 15.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1), with share value of 21.44 fils, marking a sharp 274.8 percent increase compared to last year. Chairman, Marwan Boodai stated in a press statement that the company hit KD 53.6 million (about USD 174.8 million) in operating revenue during Q1 2025, up to 15.5 percent, as operating profit surged to KD 6.8 million (about USD 22.1 million). He also noted that the airline carried 1.2 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, reflecting a 7.7 percent increase from the same period last year.

Founded in 2004 and enlisted on Boursa Kuwait since 2008, Jazeera Airways operates low-cost commercial flights and air cargo services from Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 5.

