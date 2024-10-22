RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that as many as 364000 Saudi citizens have joined the local employment market, for the first time, during the year 2024.



Addressing the first dialogue session of the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh on Monday, the minister revealed that a total of 50 decisions have been taken to localize qualitative jobs, during the past four years, including the professions of accounting, pharmacy, radiology, and that is in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Investment.



Al-Rajhi said that at present young Saudi men and women are proving their high efficiency in the health sector. He said that the total unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia reached 3 percent, while the rate of unemployment among Saudis decreased to 7 percent. “The percentage of women's participation in the labor market five years ago was less than 20 percent, and today the percentage is 35 percent, and thus exceeding the target of Vision 2030,” he said.



Al-Rajhi said that the non-profit sector is very important and aims to reach a contribution of five percent, which is currently one percent, and therefore requires pumping more investments into this sector to achieve the country's ambitions. “The growth rate of non-profit institutions reached 150 percent within three years, and the number of institutions reached 5,000 institutions,” he added.

