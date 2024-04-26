The Dubai government has allocated AED2 billion ($544 million) for relief efforts that includes repair of houses damaged in the unprecedented floods, a report said.

A ministerial committee has been tasked with overseeing this exercise by assessing damage, and disbursing compensations in cooperation with other federal and local entities, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The announcement of funds allocation was made at UAE Cabinet's meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, said: "Today, I chaired the UAE Cabinet's meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. We discussed the impacts of the recent extreme weather conditions the country experienced over the past few days.

“The situation was unprecedented in its intensity. We are a country that learns from every experience.

“The central operations rooms responded to more than 200,000 reports, with the joint effort of over 17,000 members from the security, emergency and interior entities, 15,000 members from the local authorities, and thousands of volunteers to manage the consequences of this exceptional weather event."

"Thanks to the follow-up and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, life returned to normal quickly.”

Additionally, the Cabinet meeting reviewed updates on the UAE Tourism Strategy and Economic Agenda.

The total number of hotel guests reached 28 million in 2023, registering an increase of 11% compared to the previous year, which witnessed the international tourism spending in the UAE reaching AED118 billion, and domestic tourism spending raising to AED47 billion.

The tourism sector's contribution to our GDP approached AED180 billion in 2023.

The UAE signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with more than 13 countries. These agreements will result in, by 2031, an annual increase of AED366 billion in the value of the UAE's exports."

