The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts generally fair to partly cloudy weather tomorrow (Saturday), with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over some southern regions, potentially bringing rain overnight into Sunday morning, especially in interior and coastal areas, primarily in the west.

The Centre's statement today indicated south-easterly to north-easterly winds at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. In the Arabian Gulf, waves will be light, with the first tide at 09:00 and the second at 02:23. The first low tide is expected at 16:15, followed by a second at 04:45.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be light, with the first tide at 18:40 and the second at 07:29. Low tides are forecasted for 12:08 and 01:21, respectively.