RIYADH — The National Labor Observatory (NLO) has released its latest report detailing the Saudi private sector job market statistics for April 2024. The comprehensive report provides insights into the total private sector workforce, the breakdown of male and female Saudi and resident workers, the net growth in citizen jobs, and new entrants to the private sector.

The report indicates a notable increase in the total private sector workforce, reaching approximately 11,274,689 workers by the end of April. This demonstrates a consistent growth trend in job availability within the private sector.

In terms of citizen participation, the report reveals that 2,356,829 Saudis were employed in the private sector during April. Of this number, 1,386,593 were men, while 970,236 were women. In contrast, the total number of resident foreigners employed in the private sector stood at 8,917,860, comprising 8,552,960 males and 364,900 females.

Furthermore, the report highlights a net growth in citizen jobs, with 18,535 Saudi citizens entering the private sector for the first time in April.

