DHAHRAN — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to review nearly finalized strategic agreements between Saudi Arabia and the United States, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Sunday. The discussions focused on enhancing strategic relations and furthering cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the advancement of these strategic agreements, which are nearing completion. They also addressed efforts related to the Palestinian issue, seeking a credible path toward a two-state solution that respects the aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Additionally, regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, were examined. Both parties emphasized the importance of ceasing hostilities and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to mitigate the impacts of the conflict on the civilian population.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).