The first coordination meeting between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was held in Doha on Thursday to discuss the development of work mechanisms and procedures at the two land border crossings (Abu Samra and Salwa).

The Qatari side was chaired by Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for Abu Samra Border Management Colonel Khalid Ali Al Misshal Al Buainain, while the Saudi side was chaired by Commander of the Border Guard at Salwa Crossing Brigadier General (Navy) Mohammed bin Suleiman Al Balawi.

The meeting discussed cooperation mechanisms between the two crossings in various security fields, facilitating travelers' procedures, as well as customs coordination at the commercial level, and the unification of tourist vehicle insurance linkage.

