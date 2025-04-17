Qatar plans to strengthen relations with Russia, its Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

The two leaders reviewed agreements to be signed during the Emir's visit, described by the Kremlin as "very important".

Sheikh Tamim also said that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, an ally of Qatar, was seeking to build relations with Russia, after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, who was a close ally of Russia.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir)