Doha: The relations between Qatar and Egypt have seen a significant evolution over the past decade, marked by greater cooperation, realism, and a shared commitment to regional stability, an official explained.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum - Egypt’s former Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the United States, Nabil Fahmy emphasised that diplomacy, mutual interests, and coordinated efforts in conflict resolution are driving forces behind this transformation.

“The relations between Qatar and Egypt have developed considerably over the last decade or so. There is much more in common now, much more wisdom, much more realism,” Fahmy said.

A major point of convergence, he noted, is the shared recognition that regional instability comes at a cost for all involved. “Both sides understand that diplomacy is ultimately the best tool for medium-sized nations,” Fahmy stated, underscoring a joint preference for dialogue over confrontation.

Bilateral ties have strengthened economically, with increasing Qatari investment in Egypt and expanded trade and professional exchanges. High-level visits, including by both countries’ heads of state, have become more frequent. “There is more Qatari investment in Egypt and more cooperation with the Qatari market by Egyptians,” he said.

Energy remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, with the potential for expanded efforts in climate and environmental issues. Fahmy said, “I would also argue that the focus of joint Qatar-Egypt initiatives is always on the energy sector. However, it is essential for deeper collaboration on food security, water scarcity, and climate resilience.”

One area of critical cooperation is the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Egypt and Qatar have played instrumental roles in seeking a ceasefire, facilitating hostage releases, and promoting broader peace efforts. “They both have been working hard to end the war in Gaza, releasing hostages and those incarcerated by Israelis over the years,” Fahmy said while highlighting the ultimate goal of reviving the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis.

The former minister also issued a stark warning against the erosion of international norms. “You cannot have sustained peace unless it’s based on the rule of law, not the rule of force,” Fahmy said, criticising the lack of accountability for Israel’s actions in Gaza, particularly by Western allies.

“The Middle East and the world is losing its humanity. When you argue that we need to be principled in Ukraine but not in Gaza, you lose a lot of credibility,” he added.

