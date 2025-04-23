WASHINGTON: The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on a trip starting on May 13.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has announced dates for Trump’s trip to the Middle East.

“He will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13 until May 16,” she said. She did not list Israel among the countries Trump will visit.

Leavitt added that Trump will travel to Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral over the weekend, departing on Friday and returning on Saturday, which will be the first foreign trip of his second presidency.

