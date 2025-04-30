Bahrain - The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory oversight through inspection visits to institutions benefiting from its support programmes, including employment, career development, and enterprise assistance.

The aim is to verify proper use of support and ensure alignment with programme objectives.

During the first quarter of 2025, Tamkeen conducted more than 2,900 inspection visits.

It also implemented follow-up measures in co-ordination with the Labour Ministry, including monitoring cases of unlawful dismissal and maintaining contact with wage and employment support beneficiaries both during and after the support period.

More than 20,000 beneficiaries were engaged as part of these efforts, and 18 individual programme violations were recorded.

Administrative breaches, such as failure to comply with programme conditions, are addressed under Tamkeen’s regulatory framework, with penalties including fund recovery, temporary suspension, or both.

Cases involving suspected criminal activity, such as unauthorised employment or wage manipulation, are referred to the competent authorities.

Tamkeen reserves the right to apply administrative penalties once legal proceedings are concluded.

Tamkeen commended public co-operation in reporting violations through official channels, noting the importance of safeguarding public resources.

It reiterated the need for full compliance with support terms and encouraged beneficiaries to engage with inspectors, provide accurate information, and seek clarification when needed.

The public is urged to report any irregularities via Tamkeen’s platform at www.tamkeen.bh/whistleblower-form, the hotline 17383383, or email report@tamkeen.bh.

