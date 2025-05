Egypt - The unemployment rate in Egypt recorded 6.3% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as reported by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This marks a 0.3% year-on-year uptick from the same quarter of 2024.

On a quarterly basis, the unemployment rate inched down by 0.1% as compared to Q4 2024.

