RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has approved regulations for advertising job vacancies and training leading to employment, as well as procedures for conducting job interviews in the private sector.

The job vacancy announcements and job interviews must not contain any form of discrimination, such as discrimination based on gender, disability, age, marital status, or any other form of discrimination.



The new regulations, announced by the ministry, prohibit the practice of brokering or advertising the employment of Saudis unless the activity is licensed by the ministry and is subject to the regulations and rules governing the practice of brokering the employment of Saudis. At the same time, the regulations emphasize the importance of obtaining the necessary licenses for job fairs or public invitations for jobs outside of workplaces through the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, in accordance with the regulations governing this.



The ministry stipulated that advertised jobs must comply with the professions included in the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations. It also required that job vacancies be advertised through the ministry's approved digital platforms, the company's website and official social media accounts, or licensed job fairs.



The most prominent provisions of the job advertisement regulations emphasize that the job advertisement must contain a brief description of the establishment, including its name, activity, headquarters, and work location. The advertisement must also contain a clear job description for the vacancy and the job application requirements, including the job title, job duties, minimum educational qualifications, and skills.



In addition, the advertisement must specify the years of experience required for the position, the application process, nature of the work, its hours, and job benefits. The regulations also specify the application deadline, and require that job applications be received electronically.



The regulations clarify the importance of sending an invitation to each applicant to notify them of the type of interview (in-person, remotely, or by phone), its date, and the expected time of the interview at least three working days in advance.



The regulations also stipulate that the interview location — whether outside or inside the facility — must be appropriate for the number of job applicants. It must be in a visible location with open entrances and exits, sufficient desks and seating, and meet occupational health and safety requirements to protect applicants. The location must also include an electronic security system or security guards, as well as gender-specific restrooms and potable water.



If the applicant is a person with a disability, the regulations emphasize provision of appropriate means of communication based on their disability, as well as facilitating arrangements and services to ensure easy access to all facilities at the interview location. A committee must also be formed to conduct job interviews, consisting of no fewer than two Saudi individuals, one of whom must be a human resources specialist. The committee may seek the assistance of non-Saudi specialists in job interviews when necessary, provided that their number does not exceed half of the committee's members.



The regulations also prohibit the hiring committee from asking questions related to personal freedoms and the like during the job interview. They also prohibit asking questions related to confidential information about the applicant's previous employment. The results of job interviews must be documented so that they can be referred to when needed.



The regulations also emphasize informing applicants of the results of the job interview by any official means within a maximum of 30 days from the interview date. If the applicant fails the interview, the reasons must be explained.

