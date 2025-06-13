Tamkeen has announced its support for the employment and career development of 50 Bahraini employees at Havelock One Interiors.

The initiative aligns with Tamkeen’s 2025 strategic priorities, focusing on enhancing the competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping them with suitable skills, and prioritising enterprise growth, digitisation, and sustainability.

Tamkeen’s chief growth officer Khalid Al Bayat highlighted the long-standing partnership: “Our support for Havelock One, which began in 2018, has contributed to the company’s expansion and increased the efficiency of its operations, positively impacting its Bahraini workforce through new employment and career progression prospects.”

He added that Tamkeen continues its mission to support local enterprises that empower Bahraini talent, fostering job opportunities and career progression to drive private sector sustainability and growth.

Havelock One group operations director Firas Al Ayed commended Tamkeen’s continuous support, stating it has been “key in expanding our operations and entering new markets.” He noted this expansion led to growth at their factory and boosted their ability to hire local talent and develop clear career paths, with many Bahraini employees now holding leadership roles.

Established in 1998, Havelock One is a major GCC manufacturer with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Askar, Bahrain. The company operates in five countries with over 1,900 employees, having delivered more than 9,000 interior fit-out projects across various sectors.

Tamkeen’s programmes aim to make Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment and position the private sector as the kingdom’s economic growth engine.