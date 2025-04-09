Bahraini citizens remain at the heart of national development, Isa Bin Salman Education Charitable Trust board of trustees chairman and Labour Fund (Tamkeen) board of directors chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa reaffirmed yesterday.

He emphasised that investing in their potential is a top priority to empower their continued contributions toward realising Bahrain’s national vision.

Chairing Tamkeen’s first quarter board of directors meeting, Shaikh Isa acknowledged the unwavering support Bahraini talent receives from His Majesty King Hamad and the steadfast efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – reflecting the leadership’s strong belief in their essential role in the kingdom’s ongoing development and progress.

He praised the achievements made by Team Bahrain in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting the spirit of collaboration and shared commitment to advancing opportunities in employment, training and entrepreneurship.

“These accomplishments underscore the nation’s continued dedication to creating impactful programmes that position Bahrainis as the preferred choice in the labour market,” he said.

Shaikh Isa underscored the importance of ensuring the highest quality in Tamkeen’s training programmes, emphasising the need for alignment with labour market demands and adherence to international standards. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the quality of services provided to both citizens and enterprises.

The meeting reviewed Tamkeen’s key achievements for the first quarter and its strategic priorities for the year ahead. Developments on ongoing support initiatives were discussed, centred around Tamkeen’s three core pillars: Employment Support, Career Development Support and Enterprise Support.

Among the key directives issued during the meeting was the launch of the largest-ever AI training package, which aims to upskill 50,000 Bahrainis in Artificial Intelligence by 2030.

Additionally, a new policy and incentive were approved to enhance support for people of determination under the National Employment Programme, including an additional 10 per cent support annually.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez presented an overview of Tamkeen’s quarterly achievements, including support for more than 5,000 Bahrainis entering the labour market, 5,500 Bahrainis benefiting from training and career development initiatives, and for 2,500 enterprises across various sectors to enhance growth, digital transformation, and productivity.

The board also reviewed key upcoming plans aimed at increasing the impact of Tamkeen’s support programmes and achieving the strategic priorities for the year. These priorities focus on strengthening the competitiveness of Bahraini talent, aligning skills with private sector needs, fostering enterprise growth, promoting digital transformation and sustainability, and supporting the broader ecosystem that underpins private sector and labour market development – contributing to long-term economic growth.

