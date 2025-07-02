AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said Monday that economic development remains the government’s top priority, with a clear focus on achieving sustainable growth and creating job opportunities across.

Speaking during a meeting with the Taqaddum parliamentary bloc, attended by Acting Speaker of the Lower House Mustafa Khasawneh, Hassan said that the recent economic indicators for the first quarter of the year are “encouraging,” pointing to improvements in growth, trade, and investment figures.

“We hope this momentum continues and that these indicators strengthen further,” Hassan said, adding that the numbers reflect progress despite a decline in the mining sector due to global market conditions. “Had it not been for this downturn, the current indicators would have reached record levels unseen in recent years.”

The prime minister also outlined “government interventions” aimed at supporting sectors impacted by regional tensions, most notably tourism. He cited positive signs of recovery expected with the start of the next tourism season in September, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

He also emphasised that economy is the government’s number one file, with a focus on achieving sustainable economic growth to help create job opportunities, adding that the Economic Modernisation Vision is fundamentally based on this principle, especially by supporting the private sector, expanding its role, and attracting investments, mainly into industrial cities and development zones across the country.

He also highlighted major strategic infrastructure projects currently under implementation in transport, water, energy, and other sectors, citing their significance in achieving economic goals and attracting foreign investment, according to Petra.

Hassan said employee efficiency remains the primary performance metric, emphasising ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation, upgrade institutional culture, and implement training programmes, all designed to improve public service delivery.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to political modernisation, particularly through reforms to the Local Administration Law. “We have initiated dialogue and will expand its scope,” he said, emphasizing that better municipal governance is essential to addressing challenges such as debt and weak services, Petra reported.

“Our goal is to maintain the path of democracy and reform while striking a balance between performance improvement and stronger governance,” he added.

Khasawneh praised government outreach efforts, including visits to governorates, which he said reflect the Royal vision of modernisation across economic, political, and administrative tracks. “These efforts noted, are especially important amid ongoing economic challenges.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

