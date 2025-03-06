Bahrain - The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced a partnership with global platform Coursera to provide virtual training opportunities in various high-demand fields for the Bahraini workforce.

This initiative is part of Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to support the development of skills and high-quality training for Bahrainis, as well as enhance their competitiveness both locally and globally. Coursera has partnered with Etijah Coaching & Consulting as a local provider to manage the operations.

This initiative will offer Bahraini professionals access to a wide range of training programmes and professional certifications available on the Coursera platform, which features more than 12,000 internationally accredited courses and projects. The initiative will also contribute to the professional development of Bahrainis, helping them refine their skills through interactive learning experiences that offer recognised certifications.

In addition, the platform provides easy access to high-quality education and training, regardless of time and location, which facilitates the successful joining and completion of programmes by trainees. The programme will also offer a track for jobseekers which will offer guidance for them to build a tailored career pathway and plan that enables them to complete the training to get employment opportunities, taking into consideration the skills and specialties required in the labor market.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez underscored Tamkeen’s commitment to offering quality programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing training and professional development opportunities for Bahraini talent, in efforts to strengthen their competitiveness, making them the preferred choice for employment in the labour market.

Ms Mofeez said that efforts are ongoing to strengthen partnerships with international training institutions, ensuring high-quality and flexible training opportunities for Bahraini citizens. She emphasised the goal of supplying the labour market with skilled national talent that meets private sector demands, enhancing productivity and sustainability in line with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities.

Kais Zribi, Coursera’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Tamkeen to equip Bahrainis with essential skills for the digital economy. He highlighted that the initiative provides flexible learning paths and career-focused credentials, ensuring Bahrain’s workforce remains competitive in a rapidly changing job market influenced by AI and technological advancements.

