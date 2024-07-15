ABU DHABI: The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted former US President Donald Trump, which led to his injury as well as the death of one person and injuries to others, and expressed its sincere sympathy over this tragic incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's solidarity with presidential candidate Trump and his family, as well as with the government and people of the United States, and offered its heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Ministry has reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States, and to the family of the victim of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.