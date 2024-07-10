His Majesty King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received US Ambassador Steven Bondy and US Naval Forces Central Command and Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral George Wikoff.

The King underscored the strength of the historic Bahrain-US relations, underpinned by mutual trust, respect and co-ordination.

He praised the progress of bilateral co-operation, particularly in military and defence, to achieve the interests of both countries and protect navigation and trade in the region.

The meeting discussed regional and international developments, particularly the escalation of events in the region.

The Ambassador and the US Commander expressed their gratitude to the King for his role in consolidating the historic friendship and enhancing co-operation between the two countries.