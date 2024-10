KUWAIT-- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara in his office at the Ministry's headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the historic bilateral ties, strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen relations between Kuwait and the US on all levels.

They also discussed the latest international and regional developments.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).