Muscat: Certain banknotes will no longer be valid in the Sultanate of Oman as the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) circular will come to effect.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) issued a circular on January 7, 2024 on terminating the use of certain denominations of currency which will be withdrawn from circulation within a maximum period of 360 days from its date. After 31st December 2024, these denominations will become out of circulation and have no legal tender value.

The to-be-withdrawn banknotes are from the fifth issue of 1995, the banknotes from the modified issue of 2000, the banknote of OMR 1 (commemorative 2005), the banknote of OMR 20 (commemorative 2010), the banknotes of the amended issue of 2011 and 2012, and the banknote of the denomination of OMR 1 (Commemorative) 2015, and the modified OMR 50 banknote of 2019.

