(TAP) - The Tunisian and Omani ministries of social affairs and social development signed, on Thursday, a memorandum of understanding in the field of social promotion.

The memorandum of understanding seeks to foster the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, provide care for families, children and the elderly, encourage projects for productive families and as well as promote their economic and social empowerment, reads a statement of the Social Affairs Ministry.

The memorandum also aims to increase social action, promote the culture of volunteering, consolidate the role of the civil society and establish coordination in conferences organized at the Arab, regional and global levels as well as encourage exchange in the fields of training and scientific research.

During the signing ceremony, Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi spoke of the long-standing cooperation relations between Tunisia and Oman, reiterating that this memorandum will establish a legislative framework to promote common action in the social field.

Omani Social Development Minister Leila Najjar welcomed the rich Tunisian experience in the social promotion sector, adding that this memorandum will help cement ties between the two countries.

