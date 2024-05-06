H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed over a phone call with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, developments in the situation in the Middle East region and its various repercussions, especially humanitarian and security.

During the call, the two sides deliberated on the efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire, and discussed the top priority of ensuring protection for all civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the need to strengthen the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed warned of the danger of the worsening situation in the Middle East region and the escalation of tensions, which threatens regional and international peace and security, stressing the UAE’s support for all regional and international endeavours to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region.

He underscored the need to protect all civilians, intensify humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza, and enhance the global response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Minister Penny Wong also reviewed cooperation ties between their two countries and ways to enhance them across all domains, especially investment and trade.