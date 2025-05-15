US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation as they arrived at the Presidential Airport.

Also present to receive the US President were His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, along with a number of senior officials.

As the US President’s aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met by a ceremonial escort of military jets in honour of his visit. The squadron leader radioed the aircraft to request permission to accompany it to the Presidential Airport, extending a warm welcome to President Trump on behalf of the UAE.