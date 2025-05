Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, known as TAQA, said its Q1 2025 net profit attributable to shareholders fell 1.5% year-on-year to 2.08 billion dirhams ($566 million) on lower commodity prices and declining output of oil and gas.

The integrated utilities company saw revenue rise 3.8% to AED 14.2 billion driven by Transmission and Distribution.

TAQA has approved Q1 interim dividend of 0.75 fils per share.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

