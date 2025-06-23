Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with collective gains after the EGX30 index climbed by 2.67% to 31,055.98 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.88% to 3,220.27 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 2.74% at 9,101.91 points and by 2.69% at 12,404.21 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 3.141 billion through the exchange of 990.514 million shares in 94,943 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.192 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 76.56% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 23.43%.

Arab and foreign traders represented 5.65% and 1.43% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors controlled 92.92%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 62.053 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 54.625 million and EGP 7.428 million, respectively.