KUWAIT -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar met with Ruth Porat, Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet Inc. (Google), during her visit to Kuwait.

The meeting aimed to strengthen their strategic partnership, focusing on technology and digital investment collaboration to enhance digital integration in government agencies. This initiative supports Kuwait's development vision, "New Kuwait 2035." Key attendees included Shaima Al-Terkait, Abdulrahman Al-Thehaiban, Salim Eid and Martin Roski.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).